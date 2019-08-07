HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Pavilion has announced its 2019 fall season of performances.
First up is Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Ticket are $15 & up.
Ohana Movie Night: "Moana" will be held Sept. 14. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. This Hawaiian-themed family night will feature authentic food, activities and entertainment with an island vibe, all leading up to the showing Disney's "Moana."
The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will play its season-opening concert at 8 p.m. Sept. 20. The theme for the performance will be “New Frontiers,” with conductor Alexandria Arrieche. Admission is free.
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC, will play fan-favorite AC/DC hits at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Tickets are $15 and up.
The Henderson Symphony Orchestra will accompany a screening of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" at 8 p.m. Oct 18. The film will be shown on the pavilion's big screen. Admission is $15 and up.
Hairball will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The band performs a two-hour homage to some of the world's biggest arena acts, including Van Halen, KISS, Queen, Journey and Aerosmith. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes to this pre-Halloween event. Admission starts at $15.
The Henderson Pavilion is at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, and on-site parking is free. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at HendersonPavilion.com or by phone at 702-267-4TIX.
