HENDERSON (FOX5) -- For the third year, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility will participate in a nationwide effort to place all shelter pets in loving forever homes.
The facility, along with partner Telemundo Las Vegas, will host the adoption event from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18, according to a news release. Anyone who would like to adopt during the event must have their furry friend chosen before 4:30 p.m.
All cat, dog and rabbit adoptions will be half price, the release said. Henderson residents who show a driver's license or other state-issued ID will get an additional 50 percent discount.
- Cats/kittens: $40 for non-residents (regularly $80), $20 for Henderson residents;
- Dogs/puppies: $45 for non-residents (regularly $90, $22.50 for Henderson residents;
- Rabbits: $17.50 for non-residents (regularly $35); $8.75 for Henderson residents;
Adoption costs include routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if not already done, microchipping and registration, and a rabies tag or Henderson license, the release said. Anyone who has pets at home and wishes to adopt must provide current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to get licensed, unless pets are already licensed with the city of Henderson. No exceptions will be made.
The shelter is at 300 E. Galleria Drive.
For more information, call 702-267-4970, or visit cityofhenderson.com.
