HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Police Department was investigating after a man allegedly stabbed his father multiple times.
About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Henderson police and firefighters responded to a report of a stabbing in the 700 block of West Lake Mead Parkway.
Officers arrived on scene and found a 55-year-old man with multiple apparent stab wounds. He was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center in unknown condition.
The victim’s 20-year-old son, Rodney Lee, was detained at the scene. He was arrested after further investigation.
