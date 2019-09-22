HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking two people, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Domini Veneti Court, near St. Rose Parkway and Starr Avenue, around 6:40 p.m., police said.
A group had gathered together "to ingest illegal substances," police said, and one of the group members, identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Lewis, began acting erratically.
Lewis allegedly then stabbed a 21-year-old victim in the chest and the victim fled, trying to get help, police said. They said Lewis also walked out and continued acting erratically. He was reportedly seen punching cars by several neighbors.
One of the neighbors, an 88-year-old man, was allegedly battered by Lewis and taken to St. Rose Sienna hospital for treatment, police said.
The 21-year-old victim was taken to University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
The elderly man's condition was not immediately known as of Sunday afternoon.
Several neighbors told police they held Lewis down until officers arrived. He was arrested and booked for attempted murder and battery with substantial bodily harm.
(1) comment
Welcome to Henderson neighborhoods, kids! The numbers of these types of incidents are about to skyrocket now that the City Council has given the green light to short-term rentals, aka party houses. Time to recall EVERY Henderson City Council member.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.