LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Henderson man died following a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP said on Aug. 2, a black Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard approaching Mile Marker 14.
NHP said the rider of the motorcycle was unable to take a curve in the roadway and drove through the southbound travel lanes, entering an unpaved embankment. The rider was ejected, NHP said. It wasn't immediately clear why the rider was unable to make the turn.
The rider, identified by NHP as 44-year-old Dustin Robbins Hughes from Henderson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
The crash marks the 28th fatal crash resulting in 30 fatalities for NHP in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.