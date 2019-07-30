HENDERSON (FOX5) – As part of its goal of being a comfortable and welcoming place for everyone, Henderson Libraries is hosting an LGBTQ workshop in August.
LGBTQ 101: Definitions, Concepts & Beyond will be presented from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Green Valley Library. The purpose of the workshop is to educate and provide the public with the resources they need to better understand diversity in the community.
The workshop will be presented by André Wade, state director of Silver State Equality and adjunct instructor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to a news release. The workshop will introduce terms, concepts and language to give attendees baseline knowledge to move towards further acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
“It’s wonderful to see Henderson Libraries take measures to ensure LGBTQ+ residents of Southern Nevada are afforded equality and equity in access to the multitude of programs and services that are offered,” Wade said. “Additionally, for them to take such steps, outside of Pride month celebrations, is remarkable, refreshing and acknowledged.”
“The team at Henderson Libraries believes that all populations should feel libraries are accepting, safe places,” Henderson Libraries executive director Marcie Smedley said. “By being able to provide resources like this learning opportunity, we hope to meet the needs of our entire community, celebrate differences, and foster more understanding, demonstrating that libraries are for everyone.”
LGBTQ 101 is part of Henderson Libraries' Rainbow Connection & Collection and is the first step in an ongoing educational series.
Diversity Divas – a Drag Queen Storytime is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Paseo Verde Library in Henderson. Future programs may include book talks, additional lectures, informational workshops and family programming, the release said.
