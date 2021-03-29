LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Libraries is now offering VIRTUAL VIBE, a site filled with informative content on developing new career skills.
VIRTUAL VIBE offers online events, webinars and virtual chats to help community members learn about up and coming career opportunities in technology.
Hear from experts from various companies like Haas Automation, Nevada Builders Alliance, Google, and the non-profit organization SCORE. There is also content with helpful suggestions from UNLV career-coaching experts.
“We understand how important it is to keep up with these technologically advanced companies and the new career opportunities they bring,” Executive Director of Henderson Libraries Marcie Smedley said. “If you’re one of the people interested in these types of industries, knowing which skills will advance your chances for a job is crucial. Henderson Libraries is here to connect potential employers with a diversified and prepared workforce.”
A number of videos are already online and are available for viewing at https://hendersonlibraries.com/vibe
