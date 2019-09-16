The City of Henderson is hoping to make October a little brighter by hosting two glow-in-the-dark events.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, Henderson residents are invited to light up their bikes for a family-friendly Glow Bike Ride. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can deck out their bikes in neon decorations and take part in a bike ride on the Chimera Golf Club, 901 Olivia Parkway, golf cart path.
The Glow Bike Ride is open to ages 5 years and older. The cost to participate is $7 (additional 15% for non-residents), according to a news release.
The second event, held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is the 3rd annual family glow-in-the-dark golf night.
As part of the event, the City of Henderson and Wildhorse Golf Course are teaming up to turn the golf course's driving range and putting green into a glow-in-the-dark golf adventure.
The glow-in-the-dark golf event is open to all ages. The cost to participate is $5 (additional 15% for non-residents). A bucket of balls is $3-$5 dollars. Golf clubs are provided, although participants are welcome to bring their own.
Registration for both events is available in advance online at cityofhenderson.com or in person at any Henderson recreation facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.