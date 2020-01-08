HENDERSON (FOX5) – A Henderson gun manufacturer is accused of aiding and abetting a major gun trafficking scheme out of Kansas City, Missouri.
Jimenez Arms, INC. was named in the city’s lawsuit along with two other gun dealers.
Officials with the city said in a statement that the lawsuit was a result of an investigation into a former Kansas City firefighter captain, James Samuels.
The mayor said Samuels was arrested in October 2018 for selling guns to convicted felons. Investigators in Kansas City believe Samuels trafficked as many as 77 guns in the area and that a majority of those guns came from Jimenez Arms in Henderson.
“We allege the gun manufacturer Jimenez Arms shipped 32 guns, sometimes six seven or eight at a time, to Mr. Samuels knowing that he was not a licensed dealer and knowing he was going to re-sell these guns," said Alla Lefkowitz with Everytown Law, the law firm representing the city. "In at least two cases, Jimenez Arms even shipped firearms directly to Mr. Samuels’ home without a background check."
The lawsuit alleges at least 11 of the 32 firearms were sent directly to Samuels’ home.
"[Samuels needed] suppliers and he [needed] straw buyers. He [needed] companies that are willing to look the other way and he [needed] individuals who are willing to lie for him. Unfortunately, as this lawsuit alleges, Mr. Samuels was able to find a number of such individuals and a number of such companies,” said Lefkowitz.
The lawsuit alleges Jimenez Arms knew for years that Samuels resold the guns to minors, felons and other people who could not legally possess them. Kansas City also claims that police found several of Jimenez Arms’ firearms at crime scenes in Missouri.
The city is seeking gun reform, help in locating any other illegal firearms from the alleged scheme and an unspecified amount of damages for resources used by the city to conduct the investigation.
"Illegal gun trafficking has created a public nuisance, a public nuisance that has led to deaths in our community, a nuisance that has led to crime throughout our community and it has made Kansas Citians less safe each day,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City.
FOX5 left messages and emailed Jimenez Arms Inc. for comment about the pending litigation but has not heard back.
