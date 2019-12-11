HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A group known as "NevadansCAN" is working to block the enactment of Nevada's Red Flag law which is set to take effect in January, 2020.
"The law itself is very unconstitutional on many bases, not just the second amendment," said Julie Hereford.
Hereford and Mary Rooney co-founded NevadansCAN. They call it a "citizen action network."
"We're issue oriented," said Rooney.
Their latest mission is Assembly Bill 291 which is now known as the Red Flag law. NevadansCAN filed an injunction to block the implementation of the newly adopted law.
It's goal is to prevent gun violence. Here's how it works: a judge reviews an application sent in by police or family members about a person's potentially threatening behavior. A hearing is held within seven days of the initial order being issued. If a judge decides they are a threat, that person's weapons could be taken away from them for up to one year.
Hereford and Rooney said the law is unconstitutional because the decision comes down to a single judge, not a jury.
"It eliminates the presumption of innocence. Any person who is served with an emergency protection order is immediately suspected to be guilty and its up to them to somehow clear their name," said Rooney.
They also have a problem with who can file a court order.
"Not just your family members but former girlfriends, ex-spouses, ex-boyfriends. So we all know some break ups are not exactly friendly," said Rooney.
Everytown for Gun Safety reports 17 states and D.C. have enacted extreme risk laws. The group said Indiana and Connecticut saw a decrease in firearm related suicides by 7.5% and 14%.
"If a person is bent on killing themselves, taking a gun away is just taking away one way of doing it," said Rooney.
Florida passed a Red Flag law after the Parkland shooting. Supporters argue if it were in place before, it may have prevented the shooting.
"He had signs on his forehead saying, 'I'm a danger' and nothing was done ... Criminals tend not to follow gun control legislation," said Rooney.
Rooney and Hereford said they are now waiting for Governor Sisolak and Attorney General Aaron Ford to respond to the lawsuit.
"The bill of rights is fundamental to our country and to what we stand for and that's my concern about this law, it just blows it to smithereens," said Rooney.
No Due Process =Unconstitutional.
