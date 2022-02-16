LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- February marks American Heart Month. In January, the Henderson Fire Department responded to 244 cardiac patients. In 2021, nearly 29% of HFD's EMS calls were heart-related.
Now, the department is hosting a free monthly class called The First Six Community Lifesaver Training. Participants will skills including Hands-Only CPR, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and bleeding control.
The next classes are March 19, April 9 and May 14 at 10 a.m. You can register here: https://www.cityofhenderson.com/government/departments/fire/community-events-and-programs/the-first-six-community-lifesaver-training
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.