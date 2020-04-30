LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the southeast valley Thursday.
Henderson Fire Department and Clark County Fire Department said they were both responding to a house fire around 1:30 p.m. at 322 Esquina Drive, near Valle Verde Drive and Windmill Parkway.
HFD said the fire originated in the backyard of a house. Due to windy conditions, the fire spread to trees in three adjacent yards and to the roof of a home on Fuente Drive.
No injuries were reported, HFD said. The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.