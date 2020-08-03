LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council will consider zoning changes for a proposed hospital near the Raiders headquarters.
Valley Health System submitted renderings and blueprints for West Henderson Hospital, a proposed hospital on St. Rose Parkway and Raiders Way, formerly known as Executive Airport Drive. The 40-acre campus could house a 550,000 square-foot hospital built over three phases of construction, according to planning documents.
The hospital was recently discussed during a planning commission meeting July 16.
"This is an attractive location and has the potential to accommodate future growth as we continue to expand our services and locations, supporting the healthcare needs of the community," Valley Health spokesperson Gretchen Papez said in a statement.
"Full development plans for the property are not yet finalized. We look forward to providing additional information as decisions are made and plans are confirmed in the near future," Papez said.
Papez said the project was not "related to or triggered" by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital would be about three miles from the St. Rose Siena campus on St. Rose parkway.
Council members will discuss zoning for the property during the Aug. 4 meeting at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.