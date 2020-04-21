LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council approved renaming a street in honor of the Raiders' official move to the Las Vegas area.
Council members approved naming Executive Airport Drive to Raiders Way, as requested by the Raiders. The street will be Raiders Way from St. Rose Parkway to Volunteer Boulevard, according to team and city documents.
The move was approved on the condition that the Raiders reimburse the expenses associated with renaming the street, including the changing of street signs.
The street leads to the nearly finished Raiders practice facility in Henderson.
It wasn't clear when the street would officially be renamed. A call to a city representative wasn't immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.