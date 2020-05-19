LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Henderson City Council approved the Henderson Events Center Tuesday, a project to replace the current Henderson Pavilion and provide an arena for the Vegas Golden Knights' incoming minor-league hockey team.
The 6,000-seat arena is expected to cost $80 million with an additional $4 million in contingencies.
Councilman Dan Stewart was the only one to vote against the project.
The venue would also serve as a multi-purpose center for arts and local performers.
Per the city’s financial analysis, construction of the proposed event center would generate support between 89 and 122 direct jobs annually.
Some Henderson residents were opposed to the project, saying it would cause traffic in the area and some money for the project would come from taxpayers. A spokesperson for the city confirmed that seven residents sent a letter requesting that the project be added as a ballot initiative in the November election.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.