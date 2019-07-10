HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson is among the first group of cities to be certified as a great place for pets.
The city was certified as a Better City for Pets™ by Mars Petcare for creating a vibrant, pet-friendly community, according to a city news release. Henderson is among an inaugural group of 25 U.S. cities to receive the certification.
"Pets are part of the family for so many Henderson residents and we have worked to make our community a dynamic and safe place where our two- and four-legged friends can flourish," Mayor Debra March said in the release. "The Better City for Pets certification recognizes the pet-friendly amenities and policies that the City of Henderson has put in place to nurture happy, healthy pets and promote responsible pet ownership and we're delighted to receive this honor."
Factors that helped Henderson earn the certification were plentiful access to green spaces, including 65 parks and 17 dog parks, 180 miles of pet-friendly trails and the Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility's partnership with local rescue groups, the release said. The shelter earned no-kill status for the first time in 2018.
Mars Petcare evaluated applicants on 12 traits of pet-friendly cities across four categories: businesses, parks, shelters and homes, for how well they demonstrated their commitment to creating a pet-friendly community and fostering the well-being of all citizens and pet companions, the release said.
