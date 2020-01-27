HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Citations were issued to 38 distracted drivers during a Henderson Police Department campaign.
During the enforcement initiative Jan. 6 through 24, police made a total of 467 traffic stops, according to a news release.
Of those stops, officers issued 295 citations for speeding, 38 distracted-driving citations, 11 no-insurance citations, 10 driver’s license violation citations, 18 registration violation citations, nine red-light violation citations, one seatbelt violation citation and multiple other traffic-related citations. In addition, 99 motorists were issued a warning in lieu of a citation.
The Henderson Police Department received $201,000 in federal funding for the extra enforcement initiatives through the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety for the 2020 Joining Forces program, the release said.
