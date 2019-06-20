HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery that turned into a shooting on Wednesday evening.
Timothy Sledge, 41, was arrested on Thursday after officers found him hiding in a locked shed to the rear of the house, Henderson police said. Sledge was taken into custody without incident.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Metropolitan Drive, near East Lake Mead Parkway and Burkholder Boulevard, around 9:40 a.m. on June 20, Henderson police said. A homeowner had called and said there was burglary in progress at their house.
The homeowner was confronted by the suspect, identified by police as Sledge, with a firearm, according to police. Sledge ran from the home and left the firearm behind. He was later found in a shed on the property by officers.
Henderson Police spokesman Officer Rod Pena said officers initially responded to the 100 block of Ivy Street, near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway, at 4:45 p.m. on June 19.
A preliminary investigation showed that a homeowner returned to a burglary in progress, and was shot by the burglar. The homeowner was taken to Sunrise Trauma and was reported to be stable, police said.
Ivy Street was shut down while officers investigated.
According to Henderson police, Sledge is facing several charges, including attempted murder, three count of burglary, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm within a structure.
They're not smart enough to get jobs, so they go rob houses and shoot people.
Henderson is not so safe after all with more Robberies killings you hear about. Same as any place
Sounds like an envious person.
