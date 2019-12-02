HENDERSON (FOX5) -- According to a new study by Fundera, Henderson is ranked a top city to create a startup.
It’s location makes it a hot spot for entrepreneurs to set up new businesses.
According to the study, Henderson offers cheaper rental costs for office space.
Henderson also has a high percentage of people with college degrees and there’s a high number of venture capital deals, the study said.
Henderson Start Tank runner up Nicholas Spindel created his startup because of these reasons.
“Henderson is not quite as busy as Las Vegas," Spindel said. "It feels like you can start a business and meet people. Other businesses are more accessible, so making the connection and networking seems easier."
Not only does Spindel live in Henderson, he chose this as his business location because it’s close to other bigger cities.
His app WTF, Where’s the Food Truck, helps people track down mobile food trucks.
Spindel said Water Street caters to small businesses and entrepreneurs. Many of its cafes offer meeting spaces where like-minded startups can get together and collaborate.
“Really just the whole aspect of starting a business where you really need help in many different ways and all aspects, it’s kind of all there for us,” Spindel said.
Henderson was ranked #9, topping the list was Madison,WI followed by Plano,TX.
(1) comment
Where’s the food truck ! App for the morbidly obese people in hendertucky !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.