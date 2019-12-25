The Salvation Army and dozens of volunteers spent the day feeding the valley’s most vulnerable neighbors.
”A lot of the community that we feed may be going through a rough time. We like to make it a little special, we bring in a lot of volunteers we put tablecloths on the table,” said Executive Chef Jeremy Wood.
A tablecloth might not mean much to the average person, but small details like this can make another day on the streets feel different.
“Maybe a little more like home,” said Wood.
More than 50 volunteers showed up to help Wednesday.
“We actually serve them at the table. A lot of being homeless is waiting in lines for food,” said Wood.
Wood knows what its like to wait in lines for food.
“After 2008 I ended up on the street for a while and with the help of the Salvation Army I was able to pick myself back up,” said Wood.
Now he devotes his days to helping other people.
“This has extra special meaning to me and it’s the reason I get up and come to work every day,” said Wood.
Wood and his team spent two days preparing Christmas lunch.
They offered roast beef, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, a salad, dinner rolls and chocolate chip cookies. There was enough food to serve 900.
“It’s not just the season of giving it’s the season of giving back,” said Latashia Salas.
Salas, her three kids and her niece spent the day serving their neighbors. Its how they’ve spent their Christmas for the last three years.
“Be able to show my kids there’s some people who are in a less fortune position than themselves, so for them being able to recognize that is very rewarding,” said Salas.
”We just felt like we needed to give back,” said Dawn Goodnough.
Dawn, her husband Gary and their three boys are from Idaho.
She fought back tears as she explained why they chose to take a break from their vacation and help out at the Salvation Army.
“Just very grateful for what we have and just wanted to share it and teach our boys there are people out there who really need help,” she said.
“It teaches me that I should not just think of myself,” said one of her sons.
About 200 homeless people received a hot a meal Wednesday afternoon.
