LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- HELP of Southern Nevada is holding its 10th annual HELP20 Water Drive.
The nonprofit is accepting bottled water donations from now through Aug. 31. Donations can be dropped off at the HELP of Southern Nevada Framing Hope Warehouse at 1600 E. Flamingo Rd, near Flamingo and Spencer. The warehouse is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The bottles collected will be regularly distributed to at-risk homeless individuals in Southern Nevada.
“With extreme temperature highs comes critical risks for our local homeless community who have virtually no reprieve from the heat during these summer months,” said HELP of Southern Nevada Chief Community Relations Officer, Abby Quinn. “Water is a basic need that we should all have access to. With the community’s help, we are better able provide the at-risk community with bottled water throughout the summer and further HELP of Southern Nevada’s mission to provide aid for those in need.”
