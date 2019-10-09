LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An incident was reported last week at Allegiant Stadium where someone attempted to break in and steal tools, according to a spokesperson for the stadium.
Allegedly, there was a dispute between contractors over the supposedly stolen tools. Don Webb, chief operating officer for Allegaint Stadium, said nothing was taken or found missing.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police have a 24-hour presence at the site and police's presence at the stadium was not directly related to the attempted theft, Webb said. The money for Las Vegas police's presence at the stadium is built into the Raiders' budget.
According to Webb, when managing a $2 billion project with items coming in, such as furniture, it's good to up a security presence.
The roof of Allegiant Stadium is being installed this week, Webb said.
