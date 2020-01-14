LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heavy traffic is expected to be heavy later this month during the World Market Center Winter 2020 Las Vegas Market.
About 50,000 attendees are expected during the market, which runs from Jan. 26 through 30, according to a news release from the city.
During morning market hours, heavy traffic is anticipated on northbound Grand Central Parkway between Charleston Boulevard and Symphony Park Avenue, the release said. Moderate to heavy traffic is also expected on eastbound Bonneville Avenue from Martin L. King Boulevard to Grand Central Parkway during these hours.
Traffic is expected to be heavy during evening market hours on westbound Bonneville Avenue from Grand Central Parkway to Martin L. King Boulevard, as well as southbound on Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard from Bonneville to Charleston, the release said. Additional congestion is expected on westbound Symphony Park Avenue between Grand Central Parkway and Martin L. King Boulevard.
Market dates and hours
• Jan. 26: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Jan. 27: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; late shopping in Pavilions until 8 p.m.
• Jan. 28: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Jan. 29: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Pavilions and Discoveries close at 4 p.m.
• Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; move out from 4 to 10 p.m.
• Jan. 31: Exhibitors move out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
