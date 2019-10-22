LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the start of flu season, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy people of all blood types to donate blood.
While blood and platelets can only be donated by those who are feeling well, getting the flu shot doesn't affect eligibility, according to a news release. There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving a flu shot, as long as the donor is symptom- and fever-free.
Those who have had the flu but wish to donate should wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well again.
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are needed to ensure a stable supply this fall, the release said.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
Las Vegas
- Nov. 1: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Richard Harris Law Firm, 801 S. 4th St.
- Nov. 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., BJ's Restaurants Inc., 5881 Centennial Center Blvd.
- Nov. 14: 9:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Wells Fargo Bank, 10090 W. Tropicana Ave.
- Nov. 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., TJ Maxx, 10000 W. Sahara Ave.
North Las Vegas
- Nov. 11: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., EOS Fitness, 2745 W. Centennial Parkway, No. 115
- Nov. 13: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., La Bonita, 2203 Civic Center Drive
Henderson
- Nov. 15: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Findlay Volkswagen, 983 Auto Show Drive
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in at each donation site, the release said. Those wishing to donate must be at least 17, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 or younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors can use RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation before arriving at the blood drive.
The Red Cross is also looking for volunteers to deliver lifesaving blood products to local hospitals, the release said. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
