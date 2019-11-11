Health officials have confirmed Nevada's second flu-related death this season.
The Washoe County Health District said Monday that the unidentified patient contracted Influenza A and died between Sept. 29 and Oct. 26 of this year.
A total of nine people were hospitalized with the flu in Washoe County over the same time period.
The district hasn't released any other details about the fatality.
Officials for the Southern Nevada Health District say Clark County's only flu-related death occurred between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. The health district reported 64 hospitalizations from the flu or flu-related illnesses that week.
Officials said the person was over the age of 65. However, no further information has been released.
The health district says that Influenza B was the dominant type circulating this season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
