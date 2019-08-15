LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said a person who was confirmed to have the measles might have exposed several locations on the Las Vegas Strip.
The measles case was reported in a visitor. According to the Health District, no additional cases have been reported in Clark County.
"Because measles can be highly contagious, the Health District is advising people who may have been exposed to review their immunization status and contact their health care providers if they are not fully immunized against measles or have not already had the disease," SNHD said in a statement. "The measles vaccine is highly effective in preventing illness."
The Health District said the visitor may have exposed the measles at:
Slice of Las Vegas inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place
- Aug. 2, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Aug. 4, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
- Aug. 6, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Luxor hotel-casino registration area
- Aug. 1, 2019, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Lupo by Wolfgang Puck at Mandalay Bay
- Aug. 3, 2019, 6:45 p.m. – 10:52 p.m.
Bay Essentials Convenience Store at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place
- Aug. 6, 2019, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Backstage Deli at the Luxor
- Aug. 6, 2019, 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Aureole at the Mandalay Bay
- Aug. 5, 2019, 7 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
The Health District said measles symptoms can begin up to 21 days after exposure to the virus. On average, an infected patient can develop a fever 10 days after exposure, can last for two to four days and peak as high as 103 to 105F.
After a fever, individuals with measles will often develop a runny nose, cough and or red eyes, SNHD said. The tell-tale sign of measles, a rash, can last for five to six days. The rash starts at the hairline before moving to the face, the neck, and eventually the hands and feet.
"People more likely to suffer from complications include children younger than five years of age, pregnant women, older adults and people with compromised immune systems," SNHD said. "When measles is spread among susceptible people, it can result in serious infections resulting in pneumonia, encephalitis, seizures and death."
Anyone who may have been exposed to the measles were advised by the Health District to contact their health providers if a rash with a fever or other symptoms develop.
SNHD said immunizations were available at the following locations:
- Main Public Health Center at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- East Las Vegas Public Health Center at 570 N. Nellis Boulevard, Suite D1; Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic at 874 American Pacific Drive (by appointment only); Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call (702) 759-0960.
- Mesquite Public Health Center at 830 Hafen Lane (by appointment only); Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. Call (702) 759-1682.
For information about the Health District’s immunization clinics, call (702) 759-0850.
