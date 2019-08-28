LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said a person was identified with hepatitis A who worked at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the central Las Vegas Valley.
According to the Health District, the 7-Eleven is located at 2910 South Maryland Parkway, near Vegas Valley Drive. The worker was "potentially infectious" to others who may have visited the 7-Eleven location between July 26 and Aug. 7.
While hepatitis A is rarely transmitted from food handlers to patrons, SNHD said customers who bought pre-packaged food such as hot dogs or hot deli items may have been exposed to the virus.
"Customers who purchased food at this location should contact their health care providers about getting a hepatitis A immunization or receiving post-exposure treatment," health officials said. "Packaged items, including bottled beverages and microwaved foods, are not implicated in this potential exposure."
Food handlers are not at increased risk for hepatitis A, the Health District said. During ongoing outbreaks, transmission of the virus from food handlers to customers is considered rare due to sanitation standards and food safety practices.
Health officials mentioned that hepatitis A outbreaks primarily affect individuals who report using injection or non-injection drugs, and people experiencing homelessness.
SNHD said the 7-Eleven worker was linked to the ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in Clark County. Currently, there are 86 reported cases of hepatitis A with only one recorded death.
"Hepatitis A is commonly spread from person-to-person through the fecal-oral route," the Health District said. "Symptoms include yellowing of the skin and eyes, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine and light-colored stools. Vaccination is the best prevention against hepatitis A."
For information about the Health District’s immunization clinics, call (702) 759-0850. Immunizations are available at the following locations:
- Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas; Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 570 N. Nellis Blvd., Suite D1, Las Vegas; Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Southern Nevada Health District Henderson Clinic, 874 American Pacific Dr., Henderson; Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Closed daily 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. By appointment only. Call (702) 759-0960.
- Mesquite Public Health Center, 830 Hafen Lane, Mesquite; Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Closed noon – 1 p.m. By appointment only. Call (702) 759-1682.
