LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported three additional cases of West Nile virus in Clark County, bringing the total to 11.
According to the Health District, all three cases were men over the age of 50. Nine of the 11 cases of West Nile virus reported this year had the neuroinvasive form of the illness.
Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in 32 unique ZIP codes throughout Clark County, SNHD said. The zip codes included: 89005, 89002, 89014, 89021, 89030, 89031, 89032, 89035, 89040, 89052, 89084, 89101, 89102, 89106, 89107, 89108, 89110, 89117, 89118, 89120, 89122, 89123, 89128, 89129, 89131, 89135, 89138, 89139, 89143, 89149, 89166 and 89178.
The Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program staff have submitted more than 35,000 mosquitoes for testing, according to a statement from SNHD.
"We are clearly seeing ongoing transmission of disease in both people and mosquitoes," said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of the Health District. "Our message to the public is that West Nile virus is here, but it is preventable. Use FDA-registered repellent when you are outdoors and eliminate standing water around your homes to prevent mosquito bites and reduce your risk."
SNHD also advised residents to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside and eliminate areas of "standing water, including bird baths, 'green' swimming pools' and sprinkler runoff."
