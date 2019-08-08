LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported three more cases of West Nile virus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 15.
Of the three cases reported, one of the patients was a woman under the age of 15 and the other two were men older than 50, the Health District said. All three had contracted the non-neuroinvasive form of the illness.
According to SNHD, 10 of the 15 reported cases were the more serious, neuroinvasive form of the illness.
On Aug. 1, the Health District said its Mosquito Surveillance Program staff have submitted more than 35,000 mosquitoes for testing.
"We are clearly seeing ongoing transmission of disease in both people and mosquitoes," said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of the Health District. "Our message to the public is that West Nile virus is here, but it is preventable. Use FDA-registered repellent when you are outdoors and eliminate standing water around your homes to prevent mosquito bites and reduce your risk."
West Nile virus has been identified in the following zip codes in 2019, according to SNHD data as of Aug. 2:
- 89002
- 89005
- 89014
- 89021
- 89030
- 89031
- 89032
- 89035
- 89040
- 89052
- 89074
- 89084
- 89085
- 89101
- 89102
- 89106
- 89107
- 89108
- 8911
- 89113
- 89117
- 89118
- 89120
- 89122
- 89123
- 89128
- 89129
- 89131
- 89134
- 89135
- 89138
- 89139
- 89143
- 8914
- 89166
- 89178
SNHD has advised residents to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside and eliminate areas of "standing water, including bird baths, 'green' swimming pools' and sprinkler runoff."
