LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District said it has seen a increase in fentanyl-related deaths in Clark County.
SNHD said there were 92 deaths among Clark County residents from January to May of this year. It marks a 39% increase in fentanyl deaths over the same period in 2020, which was 66 deaths. SNHD also said the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported five fentanyl overdose deaths in a 24-hour period on Aug. 12.
“It is important that Southern Nevadans are aware of the continued public health risk that fentanyl poses in our community,” SNHD health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said. “We continue to see the toll fentanyl takes. It can be fatal and it can be found in other drugs as well.”
In 2020, SNHD said there were 193 fentanyl deaths. In 2019, 72 overdose deaths were reported.
SNHD and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend those at risk of opioid overdose and their families carry naloxone, also known as Narcan, a drug used to help reverse opioid overdoses. SNHD's main office at 280 S. Decatur Boulevard offers free naloxone at its pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.