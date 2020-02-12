LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported 11 flu-related deaths during the last week of January.
The numbers were released in SNHD's weekly influenza surveillance report from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Twenty-four Clark County residents died from flu-related causes since Dec. 29, 2019.
One of the deaths in the most recent report was a child under 4 years old. Three were people ages 50-64, and seven were people aged 65 or older, the report said.
"This year so far we've seen a worse flu season than last year," SNHD medical investigator Vit Kraushaar said. "So far we've had 24 deaths, we've had over a thousand hospitalizations, which is more than double the previous year at this point."
SNHD said 1,033 were hospitalized due to the flu, according to the report.
