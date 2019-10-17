LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported its first West Nile virus death in Clark County.
SNHD said the woman was a female over the age of 50 who reported as having the neuroinvasive version of the illness. It is unclear when the woman died.
SNHD declared a West Nile virus outbreak in August after reaching the highest case count in a single season since 2004.
“This case is a tragedy, and we want to remind the public that mosquitoes can pose serious health threats,” said SNHD Director of the Community Health Division Dr. Michael Johnson in a statement. “Fortunately, there are steps people can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites throughout each season. I would encourage everyone to continue to use repellents whenever they are outdoors and to make sure they are eliminating standing water from around their homes.”
Approximately one in 10 people who develop the neuroinvasive form of West Nile virus die from the illness, according to the health district.
As of Oct. 11, SNHD received 43 West Nile virus reports, with 34 cases having had the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that as of October 15, a total of 46 states and the District of Columbia have reported West Nile virus infection in people, birds, or mosquitoes.
West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes were found in 43 unique ZIP codes, SNHD said.
