LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As concern grows over possible illness related to e-cigarette products, the Southern Nevada Health District reported its first confirmed case of serious illness related to vaping in Clark County.
SNHD said the case involves a person under the age of 18 with a severe respiratory illness linked to vaping. The person was hospitalized with respiratory symptoms and later released and recovering. A pulmonary infection has not been identified, according to SNHD.
“Identifying a case in a young person who used vaping products that should not have been available to them is an unfortunate reminder of how pervasive these items have become and the danger they pose to our children and the public,” said SNHD Chief Health Officer Dr. Joe Iser.
SNHD said they continue to advise against using vaping products and e-cigarettes and said it should never be used by children, young adults, pregnant women and people who do not currently use tobacco products.
Symptoms associated with the reported illnesses defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include:
- Respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain)
- Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea)
- Non-specific symptoms (fatigue, fever, or weight loss)
SNHD said people who use e-cigarettes and experience any of the above symptoms are advised to seek medical attention.
SNHD said there have been 450 possible cases reported nationwide and six deaths with the most recent case reported on September 10.
The CDC said that it has not identified any specific substance or vaping product linked in all cases.
The CDC also reported that many but not all patients reported using e-cigarette products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
So this kid breaks the law, gets sick, and Health District officials use this as an opportunity to spout alarmist nonsense and engage in fear mongering about vaping? Please. Vegas is the cigarette consumption capital of the nation. We have THOUSANDS of smoking-related deaths each and every year, yet SNHD is advising adults not to vape? Ridiculous.
