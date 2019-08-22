LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District reported a total of 28 cases of West Nile Virus in Clark County so far in 2019, the highest count in a season since the illness was first detected in the state in 2004.
According to the Health District, 17 of the 28 cases reported were the more serious neuroinvasive form of the illness. Information about the patients was not immediately available.
On Aug. 1, the Health District said its Mosquito Surveillance Program staff have submitted more than 35,000 mosquitoes for testing.
"The West Nile virus activity we are seeing in our community is a serious public health concern," said Dr. Joe Iser, chief health officer of SNHD. "I urge people to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using repellents whenever they are outdoors and to make sure they are eliminating standing water from around their homes."
The Health District's Mosquito Surveillance Program identified West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis virus-positive mosquitoes throughout southern Nevada.
West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes have been found in 39 unique ZIP codes, and mosquitoes testing positive for the St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in 15 unique ZIP codes so far this season, SNHD said.
West Nile has been found in:
- 89002
- 89005
- 89014
- 89021
- 89030
- 89031
- 89032
- 89035
- 89040
- 89052
- 89074
- 89084
- 89085
- 89101
- 89102
- 89106
- 89107
- 89108
- 89011
- 89113
- 89117
- 89118
- 89120
- 89122
- 89123
- 89128
- 89129
- 89131
- 89134
- 89135
- 89138
- 89139
- 89143
- 89166
- 89178
"Most people with the virus (eight out of 10) will have no symptoms or very mild symptoms of illness," Health District officials said. "About one in five people will develop mild symptoms which include fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash."
SNHD has advised residents to wear pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside and eliminate areas of "standing water, including bird baths, 'green' swimming pools' and sprinkler runoff."
Mosquito activity can be reported to the Health District’s Mosquito Surveillance Program at 702-759-1633.
