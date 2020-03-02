LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four more people died of the flu in Clark County from Feb. 16-22, bringing the seasonal total to 35 deaths so far this season.
According to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District, three of those who died were older than 65. One person who died was aged 50-64.
Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized from the flu from Feb. 16-22, SNHD said.
The influenza totals are from Dec. 29, 2019 through Feb. 22.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.