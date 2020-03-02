Flu is getting an early start in the US this season

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told doctors on a conference call this week that the United States is seeing more flu than is typical for this time of year.

 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four more people died of the flu in Clark County from Feb. 16-22, bringing the seasonal total to 35 deaths so far this season.

According to data released by the Southern Nevada Health District, three of those who died were older than 65. One person who died was aged 50-64.

Nearly 100 more people were hospitalized from the flu from Feb. 16-22, SNHD said.

The influenza totals are from Dec. 29, 2019 through Feb. 22.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.