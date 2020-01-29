LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District announced Wednesday that they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus in Clark County.
SNHD said patient in question was placed in isolation at a local hospital, but didn't specify which hospital. The patient will be monitored and under medical supervision while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducts testing, SNHD said.
Additional details on the patient weren't immediately available.
“The Health District has been monitoring this situation and working closely with our health care partners to ensure they were prepared for potential patients,” acting SNHD Chief Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said in a statement. “Our hospitals are very experienced in isolating and taking care of ill patients, and we will continue to coordinate the testing process and communications with our partners at the state and the CDC.”
In a release, CDC said that while the coronavirus is considered a serious public health threat, the immediate risk to the U.S. public is believed to be low at this time.
SNHD said there are currently no confirmed cases in Clark County.
SNHD recommends the following measures to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your coughing or sneezing with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
