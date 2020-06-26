LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District declared an end to the 2019 hepatitis A outbreak in Clark County Friday morning.
SNHD first reported the outbreak in June 2019 and Nevada was one of more than 30 states that experienced an outbreak with person-to-person transmission since 2016.
SNHD said over the course of the outbreak, there were 107 related cases, 94 hospitalizations and one death. SNHD said the first case associated with the outbreak developed symptoms in November 2018.
The outbreak was largely transmitted through people who use drugs, people experiencing homelessness and those with a recent history of incarceration. During the outbreak, SNHD administered more than 7,000 hepatitis A vaccinations, focusing on high-risk individuals.
