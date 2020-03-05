Southern Nevada Health District exterior

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in Clark County Thursday morning.

SNHD said the Clark County resident tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

The CDC treats presumptive positive cases as confirmed positive, according to their guidelines.

The patient is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, SNHD said.

"The Health District is working with its health care partners and leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts of the patient," SNHD said in a statement.

SNHD said the risk to the general public remains low in Clark County.

The SNHD said they would address the new case in a press conference Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

