LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the first novel coronavirus case in Clark County Thursday morning.
SNHD said the Clark County resident tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.
The CDC treats presumptive positive cases as confirmed positive, according to their guidelines.
We're reporting our first #COVID19 case in a male in his 50s who has a travel history to Washington State. He is @ClarkCounty resident and is hospitalized in isolation. For more information, visit https://t.co/mt74yqbluz. #WashYourHands— SN Health District (@SNHDinfo) March 5, 2020
The patient is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Washington state and Texas, SNHD said.
"The Health District is working with its health care partners and leading the effort to quickly identify close contacts of the patient," SNHD said in a statement.
SNHD said the risk to the general public remains low in Clark County.
The SNHD said they would address the new case in a press conference Thursday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.