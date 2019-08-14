LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – August is exes’ month, and Headz Up Las Vegas is celebrating an unusual way of getting rid of the feelings attached to past loves.
All month guests can bring in memorabilia and throw axes at it.
Employees told FOX5 guests have brought in everything from old pictures to teddy bears and love notes to toss axes at.
If you plan on bringing in memorabilia to destroy, Headz Up is offering a 25 percent discount during August.
Headz Up also houses the Boxing Hall of Fame and 3D Trick Art Museum.
(0) comments
