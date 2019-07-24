HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Henderson Fire Department responded to a hazardous material situation at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus on Wednesday morning.
According to Kathleen Richards, public information officer for HPD, said crews were sent to the hospital about 8:15 a.m.
A "closed-loose" boiler system had "an additive leak," but the additive was determined to be non-toxic, according to Richards. The boiler system creates steam for medical purposes.
The hospital was not evacuated and operations continued as normal. No injuries were reported.
Richards described the leak as a non-incident.
