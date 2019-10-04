LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County announced various community centers across the Las Vegas Valley would offer $5 viewing for all the "Harry Potter" movies.
Showtimes start at 5 p.m., with the event ending at 9 p.m.
Each viewing would have different movie-themed activities and/or a scavenger hunt, Clark County said in a release. A $39 and three-fourths package deal was offered to residents for all the movie showings.
The county said the package also included a shirt and admission to a costume fun-run at the Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center track on 1625 West Carey Avenue.
Dates and locations for the showings are:
- Oct. 18 - "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" showing at the Helen Meyer Community Center (4525 New Forest Drive). Cost is $5.
- Nov. 22 - "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" showing at the Bob Price Community Center (2050 Bonnie Lane). Admission is free.
- Dec. 21 - "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" showing at the Pearson Community Center (1625 W Carey Ave). Admission is free.
- Jan. 18 - "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" viewing at Desert Breeze Aquatics (8275 Spring Mountain Rd). Cost is $5.
- Feb. 22 - "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" showing at the Hollywood Community Center (1650 S Hollywood Blvd). Cost is $5.
- March 20 - "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" viewing at the Paradise Recreation Center (4775 S McLeod). Cost is $5.
- April 25 & May 2 - Both parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" at Sunset Park (2601 E Sunset Rd). Cost is $5 per viewing.
For more information, call 702-455-7723, or visit Clark County's website.
