LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the nation is celebrating the end of slavery this Juneteenth it’s important to highlight black history right here in Las Vegas.
The Historic Westside features decades of history highlighting where those in the black community settled due to segregation.
Harrison House, a black staple in the community housed entertainers like Sammy Davis Jr., Nat King Cole, Pearl Bailey and more. In the 1940’s, black entertainers were not legally allowed to stay on the Las Vegas Strip, leading them to Harrison House for room and board.
Today, the house is listed on 3 registries marking it as a historical protected property. Katie Duncan, the Executive Director for the House said the property is under renovation in hopes to become a cultural center that can become a library for dialogue on race and culture.
“If people can walk away from Harrison House understanding their individual responsibility to ending racism in America then we will be successful and reach our goal,” Duncan said.
Renovations are well underway at Harrison House but have a long way to go. A GoFundMe was created to help support their efforts.
Efforts to install free WiFi are also underway in the Historic Westside, one of the most underserved communities for technology infrastructur, meaning many Westside children don’t have access to WiFi for school work. If you would like to donate to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation Soul City WiFi initiative, click here for more information.
