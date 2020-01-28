LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas gears up for its closing, the resort is selling off some of its furniture.
Following the Super Bowl, the Hard Rock, which opened in 1995, will close its doors at 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. The property will undergo a complete, eight-month renovation before reopening as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
As it gets ready to close its doors, the property is offering guests a chance to own a piece of the property as it sells some of its furniture.
Those interested in purchasing must pay for a package in full, in advance, officials said. Purchases must be made at the Hard Rock Store in the property.
Delivery must be within the greater Las Vegas area. Packages will not be delivered until mid-March (exact dates to be determined).
"All items are used, sold “as-is,” and refunds and exchanges will not be accepted," the Hard Rock said.
Here are the specifics for each package offered:
THE $800 HARD ROCK ROOM PACKAGE
- Your Choice of a King or Queen Bed Frame and Headboard (mattress and bedding not included)
- Two (2) Nightstands
- Sofa (pillows not included)
- Sofa Ottoman
- Sofa End Table
- Two (2) Lamps
- Dresser
- Desk and Desk Chair
- Two 42 in. (or larger) LED TVs
THE $400 HARD ROCK LIVING ROOM PACKAGE
- Sofa (pillows not included)
- Sofa Ottoman
- Sofa End Table
- One (1) Lamp
- Desk and Desk Chair
- One (1) 42 in. (or larger) LED TV
THE $400 HARD ROCK BEDROOM PACKAGE
- Your Choice of a King or Queen Bed Frame and Headboard (mattress and bedding not included)
- Two (2) Nightstands
- One (1) Lamp
- Dresser
- One (1) 42 in. (or larger) LED TV
The Hard Rock Store is open Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The offer ends on Feb. 1.
