LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas gears up for its closing, the resort is selling off some of its furniture.

Following the Super Bowl, the Hard Rock, which opened in 1995, will close its doors at 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. The property will undergo a complete, eight-month renovation before reopening as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

As it gets ready to close its doors, the property is offering guests a chance to own a piece of the property as it sells some of its furniture.

Those interested in purchasing must pay for a package in full, in advance, officials said. Purchases must be made at the Hard Rock Store in the property.

Delivery must be within the greater Las Vegas area. Packages will not be delivered until mid-March (exact dates to be determined).

"All items are used, sold “as-is,” and refunds and exchanges will not be accepted," the Hard Rock said.

Here are the specifics for each package offered:

THE $800 HARD ROCK ROOM PACKAGE

Your Choice of a King or Queen Bed Frame and Headboard (mattress and bedding not included)

Two (2) Nightstands

Sofa (pillows not included)

Sofa Ottoman

Sofa End Table

Two (2) Lamps

Dresser

Desk and Desk Chair

Two 42 in. (or larger) LED TVs

THE $400 HARD ROCK LIVING ROOM PACKAGE

Sofa (pillows not included)

Sofa Ottoman

Sofa End Table

One (1) Lamp

Desk and Desk Chair

One (1) 42 in. (or larger) LED TV

THE $400 HARD ROCK BEDROOM PACKAGE

Your Choice of a King or Queen Bed Frame and Headboard (mattress and bedding not included)

Two (2) Nightstands

One (1) Lamp

Dresser

One (1) 42 in. (or larger) LED TV

The Hard Rock Store is open Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. The offer ends on Feb. 1.