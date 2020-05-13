LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After closing up shop in late January, Hard Rock Hotel may be making a comeback in Las Vegas.
Hard Rock International announced Wednesday it had purchased the intellectual property rights to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from Juniper Capital, the company that purchased the hotel in January 2018 from Brookfield Asset Management.
The deal gives HRI rights to signage, memorabilia and merchandise, as well as the intellectual property rights of associated restaurant and entertainment trademarks. It also gives HRI the rights to the exclusive web domain name.
In a press release, HRI Chairman Jim Allen implied that the branding would return to the Las Vegas area.
“This agreement marks an exciting chapter for Hard Rock, in Las Vegas and beyond,” Allen said. “We look forward to the opportunity of enhancing our presence in Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world.”
The release from the company said, "As an internationally recognized brand known for amazing experiences and premiere hospitality, HRI will now be able to own and manage the ultimate guest experience in Las Vegas."
Hard Rock Hotel near the Las Vegas Strip closed in late January.
