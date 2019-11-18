LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Out with the old. Another piece of classic Las Vegas just became a thing of the past.
On Monday, Nov. 18, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino continued its "Farewell Tour" as it officially began demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe, located on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.
Marked by its 82-foot tall, guitar-shaped neon sign, the Hard Rock Cafe opened its doors in 1990. The cafe closed its doors on Dec. 31, 2016.
“They were really smart when they built it around the Hard Rock Cafe, when they built it around that 80 foot guitar outside,” Clark County Museum administrator Mark Hall-Patton said. “They built it around something that everybody wanted a picture of. It was used in movies.”
According to a news release, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will close its doors on Feb. 3, 2020 to begin the transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which is slated to open next fall.
“Anybody who was anybody in Rock ‘n Roll played there at one point or another,” Hall-Patton said.
Hall-Patton said it’s just part of survival along the Strip corridor.
“We’re always rebranding, we always have something new here,” he said. “You know that's one of the things that you can take as a given in Las Vegas: it’s going to change.”
Inspired by Pete Townshend's No. 9 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe, the iconic guitar sign was moved to the Neon Museum for preservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.