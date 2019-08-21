LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The National Park Service turns 103 on Aug. 25, and national parks across the country announced entrance fee waivers to park guests all day.
From the Grand Canyon to the Everglades, national parks are allowing guests to enter the parks for free on Sunday. The fee waiver is also being done to encourage people to visit national parks on NPS's 103rd birthday.
National Recreational Areas, like Glen Canyon, as well as National Historic Sites and National Monuments, were also waiving entrance fees.
The fee waivers are not included for camping or boating activities, and only applies for Sunday, NPS said.
Death Valley National Park superintendent Mike Reynolds said, "If you’ve been waiting for just the right nudge to visit Death Valley, this fee waiver is it! It’s a great time to come and see Death Valley!"
Grand Canyon National Park advised guests to expect large crowds, long lines at entrance stations and full parking lots. Guests were also advised to arrive at the park by 9 a.m. to avoid large crowds.
Christie Vanover, public affairs officer for Lake Mead National Recreational Area, said there would be cake available at the Lake Mead Visitor's Center on a first-come, first-serve basis.
NPS was created on Aug. 25, 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson signed the National Park Service Act.
According to the law's language, the act declared a fundamental purpose of the national park system to conserve the scenery, natural and historical objects and wildlife "to provide for the enjoyment of the same in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired for the enjoyment of future generations."
