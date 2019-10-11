LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ghosts, goblins, and skeletons have returned this October to the Magical Forest for Opportunity Village’s “Halloveen.”
Haunted jungle ruins have taken over the magical forest with new attractions. Interactive trees will keep you company as you make your way through the forest pathway.
Four new escape rooms are also available for family fun. A new coffin exhibit allows guests to be buried alive.
Volunteers are needed to help with the Magical Forest.
The family-friendly festivities begins:
- October 11-October 13
- October 18-October 31
- Sunday- Thursday: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM
- Friday- Saturday: 5:30 PM - 9:30 PM
For more information head over to opportunityvillage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.