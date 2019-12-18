HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Following several similar incidents across the country, a couple in Henderson said a hacker got into their Ring security camera and tried to speak to them.
Adam and Sarah Lazo said they were laying in bed when they heard a man’s voice downstairs.
“Hello, hello, hello,” the hacker could be heard saying through the microphone on the Ring security camera in their living room.
At first Adam Lazo said he thought a Ring technician accidentally accessed their camera but quickly realized that was not the case.
“It became really clear, very quickly that there was someone who shouldn’t be there on our camera trying to speak to us,” Lazo said.
The couple has four cameras in their home and they said the hacker switched from camera to camera, even setting off their alarm while they were in the house.
“When I first came in here I couldn’t understand anything of what they we’re saying is was garbled, it also sounded like they were blowing into the microphone just trying to be annoying,” Lazo said.
“Initially there was a brief moment of panic because we didn’t really know what was going on,” said Sarah Lazo.
The couple said they began disconnecting their Ring security cameras and that’s when the hacker engaged them.
“Stop, stop, let’s stop,” the hacker reportedly said in broken English.
After contacting Ring, the company responded to the couple in part:
We are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring’s security. Due to the fact that customers often use the same username and password for their various accounts and subscriptions, bad actors often reuse credentials stolen or leaked from one service on other services.
Shannon Wilkinson owns a cyber security company called Tegocyber Inc. in Las Vegas. She said hackers are buying stolen or leaked usernames and passwords on the dark web and then get help to access cameras.
“The cyber criminals have created some automated tools to go through the usernames and passwords that have been compromised from other data breaches, and through those automated tools they’ve just been cycling through to see which ones they can get into. They’ve tried it before with Nest and now they’re going through the ring app to see who they can get into,” said Wilkinson.
Ring and security experts like Wilkinson said the best way to keep hackers out is by enabling two-factor authentication.
“When someone tries to login to your app or your account, it send a code to your cellphone number or another email address so that you have to put that number in, that code in for verifying to get access to your account,” said Wilkinson.
The couple said they did not enable two-factor authentication when they initially set up their Ring app. They did enable the security measure after the incident but the damage was done.
Now they said they have second thoughts on using it when they are at home.
“It gauges the way that we’ll use it now instead of carte blanche leaving it on for the downstairs. I think that what my intention is to leave it off for the entire time that we’re at home so we retain that privacy,” said Adam Lazo.
