LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A visitor from Texas won a $100,000 jackpot at The Orleans hotel-casino on Dec. 1, according to the property.
The winner, a man named Raymond, placed a $26 bet while playing the Dancing Drums slot machine.
During the bonus, he selected three matching Grand Fu Babies and won the jackpot, the casino said.
According to The Orleans, this was the highest of four jackpots in the bonus round.
(1) comment
What a cool prize to win guest 🤠
