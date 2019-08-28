LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Red Rock Resort and Casino shared on Twitter that a guest won a $100,000 jackpot on Tuesday.
According to Red Rock, the guest won the jackpot on Aug. 26 while playing on a poker machine.
Well this happened.Congrats to this lucky guest for a HUGE $100k hit early Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/t6hgt0xxNU— Red Rock Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) August 27, 2019
No other details were immediately available.
